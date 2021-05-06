Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 06 2021
Harry Styles sports pink and blue hair clips as he arrives on the set of My Policeman

Thursday May 06, 2021

Harry Styles, who just kicked off filming for fifties LGBT drama My Policeman, was pictured on set at various locations in Brighton and Hove.

Harry gave onlookers a treat as he upped the cute factor on the set of his upcoming flick, sporting pink and blue hair clips in between takes.

In one of the photos, The singer/actor was seen arriving on location in Brighton with the slides in place and his hair looking immaculate.

In another picture, he appeared to be in costume as police officer Tom Burgess, dressed in 1950s style police uniform a white shirt under a grey waistcoat and black tie.

The superstar also wore a a black face mask as filming continues amid the ongoing pandemic. 

Filming has also been taking place in Worthing, where the Golden singer was spotted sharing a passionate moment with co-star Emma Corrin, who is playing his wife Marion in the flick.

My Policeman - based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts - is helmed by Michael Grandage while the screenplay has been written by Oscar-nominated Ron Nyswaner.

Harry Styles and David will reportedly get naked for a ‘passionate scene’ in the much-anticipated movie where ‘nothing is going to be left to the imagination’. 

