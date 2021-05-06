When Aishwarya Rai rubbed shoulders with Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren in Paris

Aishwarya Rai flaunted her beauty yet again as she walked down the ramp with Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai has been making stunning appearances on international platforms time and again.

The actress par excellence was seen flaunting her beauty yet again as she walked down the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week in 2019, which housed the 'Le Defile L’Oreal Paris' show.

The show celebrated beauty, fashion in Parisian style and attended by crowds on social media broadcast.



Dressed in a floral attire, Ash made headlines with her bold red lips and shadowed eyes, as she paraded down the ramp in fringed heels.

At the big event, she rubbed shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs who loved and supported her immensely. These included Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren and Amber Heard, who were there posing for pictures with her and cheering her on.

Ash's outing concluded with a picture alongside daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with the Eiffel tower behind them.