Oprah Winfrey gets candid about being anxious prior to Elliot Page interview

Oprah Winfrey revealed she had never been as anxious before an interview as she was before Elliot Page's

Oprah Winfrey admitted she was feeling nervous to the core before conducting her tear-jerking interview with Elliot Page. The chat revolved around the actor's experience of coming out as a trangender man and the many horrors that came with it.

Since Winfrey realised this was a sensitive topic, she prepared herself well prior to it. The famed talk show host revealed she had never been as anxious before an interview as she was for this one because it revolved around people's many life journeys and upheavals.

In order to educate herself before sitting down for the chat, Winfrey spoke to the director of GLAAD’S, an American non-governmental media monitoring organization, known for protecting the LGBTQ community and protesting against any agenda against them.

In the process of the preparation Winfrey watched Disclosure, a documentary produced by Laverne Cox, which highlighted the issues faced by the transgender community.

The interview was heartbreaking as Page shared the plight he went through as he became aware of his new emerging self. Winfrey said her hard work paid off as she wanted "to help everybody else do better."