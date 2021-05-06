Adele's fans gush over her looks as she shares never-before-seen photos on her 33rd birthday

Adele marked her big day in style as she shred three delightful snaps to send social media into frenzy. However, one image in particular left fans awe-struck.



The songstress once again set internet ablaze with her stunning looks as she posted her brand new photos to celebrate her 33rd birthday on Wednesday (May 5).

The Rolling In The Deep hitmaker is seen flaunting her dance skills as she twirls around in the motion image rocking a Spanish inspired frock.

One black-and-white shot shows Adele posing while showing off a planet tattoo on her forearm, while in another she’s seen splashing in the sea. The third picture depicts her in the middle of a twirl in a knee-length dress.

The singing starlet's eagle-eyed fans were convinced that the musician was in fact the real life "salsa dancing emoji" after seeing her jaw-dropping image.



Adele also showcased her seven stone weight loss in the sizzling black dress as she let her blonde locks fly in the air in front of a large staircase.

Adele, who recently appeared partying with rap star Drake and actor Daniel Kaluuya, was quickly inundated with compliments as fans gushed over her looks and wished her a happy special day.