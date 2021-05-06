Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele's fans gush over her looks as she shares never-before-seen photos on her 33rd birthday

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

Adele marked her big day in style as she shred three delightful snaps to send social media into frenzy. However, one image in particular left fans awe-struck.

The songstress once again set internet ablaze with her stunning looks as she posted her brand new photos to celebrate her 33rd birthday on Wednesday (May 5).

The Rolling In The Deep hitmaker is seen flaunting her dance skills as she twirls around in the motion image rocking a Spanish inspired frock.

One black-and-white shot shows Adele posing while showing off a planet tattoo on her forearm, while in another she’s seen splashing in the sea. The third picture depicts her in the middle of a twirl in a knee-length dress.

The singing starlet's eagle-eyed fans were convinced that the musician was in fact the real life "salsa dancing emoji" after seeing her jaw-dropping image.

Adele also showcased her seven stone weight loss in the sizzling black dress as she let her blonde locks fly in the air in front of a large staircase.

Adele, who recently appeared partying with rap star Drake and actor Daniel Kaluuya, was quickly inundated with compliments as fans gushed over her looks and wished her a happy special day.

More From Entertainment:

Tristan Thompson threatens legal action in response to Sydney Chase' cheating claims

Tristan Thompson threatens legal action in response to Sydney Chase' cheating claims
Kendall Jenner excited about her upcoming Vogue series 'Open Minded'

Kendall Jenner excited about her upcoming Vogue series 'Open Minded'
Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations

Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations
Oprah Winfrey gets candid about being anxious prior to Elliot Page interview

Oprah Winfrey gets candid about being anxious prior to Elliot Page interview

Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date

Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date
'Money Heist season 5': Alvaro Morte aka Professor bids tearful goodbye to the show

'Money Heist season 5': Alvaro Morte aka Professor bids tearful goodbye to the show
Broadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return

Broadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return
Netflix drops trailer of Gina Rodriguez-starrer Awake

Netflix drops trailer of Gina Rodriguez-starrer Awake
Disney announces to phase out temperature screening

Disney announces to phase out temperature screening
Queen Elizabeth launches her own beer brand weeks after husband Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth launches her own beer brand weeks after husband Prince Philip's death
Harry Styles sports pink and blue hair clips as he arrives on the set of My Policeman

Harry Styles sports pink and blue hair clips as he arrives on the set of My Policeman
Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ more than fascinates a major celebrity

Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ more than fascinates a major celebrity

Latest

view all