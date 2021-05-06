Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip revealed secret behind his, Queen's long-lasting marriage

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

Prince Philip and the Queen’s marriage has been one of the longest that the British monarch ever witnessed.

The secret to their long-lasting marriage was revealed during a toast he made to his wife during the couple’s golden anniversary lunch in November 1997.

He described that having “tolerance” as the key ingredient to their successful marriage.

"I think the main lesson we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient in any happy marriage," he said. 

“You can take it from me, the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to mark Archie's birthday with special zoom call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to mark Archie's birthday with special zoom call
K-pop band Blitzers to debut next week in bid to become the next BTS

K-pop band Blitzers to debut next week in bid to become the next BTS

How Prince William plans to modernise monarchy after taking the throne

How Prince William plans to modernise monarchy after taking the throne
Meghan Markle wins last copyright claim against UK tabloid over letter to father

Meghan Markle wins last copyright claim against UK tabloid over letter to father
Tristan Thompson threatens legal action in response to Sydney Chase' cheating claims

Tristan Thompson threatens legal action in response to Sydney Chase' cheating claims
Kendall Jenner excited about her upcoming Vogue series 'Open Minded'

Kendall Jenner excited about her upcoming Vogue series 'Open Minded'
Adele's fans gush over her looks as she shares never-before-seen photos on her 33rd birthday

Adele's fans gush over her looks as she shares never-before-seen photos on her 33rd birthday
Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations

Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations
Oprah Winfrey gets candid about being anxious prior to Elliot Page interview

Oprah Winfrey gets candid about being anxious prior to Elliot Page interview

Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date

Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date
'Money Heist season 5': Alvaro Morte aka Professor bids tearful goodbye to the show

'Money Heist season 5': Alvaro Morte aka Professor bids tearful goodbye to the show
Broadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return

Broadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return

Latest

view all