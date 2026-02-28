'Bridgerton' Yerin Ha breaks silence on industry beauty standards

Bridgerton breakout star Yerin Ha isn’t just stepping into Regency romance – she’s stepping into something bigger.

Speaking at the Lunar New Year Gold Celebration hosted by Gold House in New York City on February 12, the 28-year-old actress opened up about representing Asian women in one of Netflix’s most-watched dramas.

“It’s been really, really amazing and beautiful,” Ha shares of being a part of the series’ latest season. “I’ve been really caught up with a press tour, it has been really positive.”

In season 4, Ha plays Sophie Baek, a maid who sneaks into a masquerade ball and captures the heart of Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson. Cinderella vibes? Absolutely. But with layered conversations about class and identity.

“I just feel so proud that I get to be the face of that and keep advocating for change and knowing that we deserve these roles and spaces,” she adds.

The road to the ballroom had its own emotional moment. In an October 2024 interview with Shondaland, Ha recalled getting the life-changing call while having her breakfast with her mom in Korea.

"She came out crying, and then after the phone call, she was like, 'We gotta go home. I think I have indigestion,' and so we left,” Ha said. "It was really beautiful to kind of, I guess share that moment with her."

Still, fame isn’t all tiaras and slow-burn romance. In her January cover story with InStyle, ha admitted intimate scenes made her nervous.

“Being a woman in this industry, it’s a massive thing. People think that they have the right to talk about your body, how you look, and your external appearance," Ha said. “I've dealt with body image and that shame for a very, very long time — and I'm still working through it."

She continued, “But what's been really nice about Sophie is she's taught me a lot about self-love and self-acceptance. I'm still working on accepting myself for my entirety and being happy with who I am. In a world where we strive for perfection, what does that look like?”

Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix – and yes the Lady in silver is just getting started.