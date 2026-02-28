Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' nearly didn't make it to 'Titanic'

Celine Dion admits not being enthusiastic about 'Titanic' song initially

Celine Dion has shared a rare story behind her globally acclaimed song My Heart Will Go On from 90s classic film, Titanic.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles, the romantic adventure film is directed by James Cameron and is based on a real story of a maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic, which sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean after hitting an iceberg in 1912.

The 57-year-old Canadian singer sang an emotional melody from the film, which is still globally recognized.

But the truth is that the soundtrack almost didn’t make it to the film as Dion was hesitant to sing it in the first place.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Celine “didn't want to sing My Heart Will Go On."⁠

She said in an interview, "The director [James Cameron] didn't want to have a song in his movie, because he said his movie is great enough. Which is true.”

The I’m Alive hitmaker opened that she sang the track only one time just to give it a try thinking that she didn’t want to record it.

Dion stated, “After I sang the song, everybody's crying in the studio. And I'm saying to myself, 'I'm stuck. How am I going to get out of this?”⁠

Today, the All by Myself singer feels thankful for recording the song as it brought a massive change in her career.

"I don't want to say to no to 'My Heart Will Go On,' because my heart still goes on more than ever”, she admitted.