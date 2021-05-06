Initial report on Firdous Ashiq Awan's flare-up finds Sialkot AC at fault: sources

Chief Minister's Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf. Photo; File

A joint investigation team has submitted a report regarding Firdous Ashiq Awan's recent outburst with Sialkot Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf.



According to the sources, the team has found Sadaf at fault in the initial report.



Report states that Sonia Sadaf was deficient in her administrative responsibilities at the Ramadan bazaar, sources say.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has submitted a report regarding Chief Minister's Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan's recent outburst with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf over "sub-standard food" at a Ramadan bazaar in Sialkot.

A JIT was formed on the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to probe the incident which had sparked a debate on social media. While some objected to the treatment meted out by Awan to Sadaf, others cast doubts over the Sialkot AC allegedly failing to do her job.

Read more: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan defends tirade against AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf

According to sources, the team has found Sadaf to be at fault in the initial report.



The initial report states that the Sialkot AC was deficient in her administrative responsibilities at the Ramadan bazaar, sources said.



The report says that "instead of checking the quality of items sold at the market, the official stayed in her car".

The reason for the heated argument between the two was the attitude of the AC as she was complacent about her duties, the sources quoted the report as saying.

The incident

Awan had got into an argument with Sadaf — which later escalated — during a field visit to a Ramadan bazaar on Sunday.



During her visit to, Awan got angry when some buyers complained about substandard edibles being sold at the market and the local administration's poor performance.

Awan had also reportedly questioned Sadaf's absence at the time of her arrival.



The assistant commissioner reportedly said: “Madam, it was due to heavy rush”.

Awan responded by saying everyone was facing that rush. “Have you descended from the heavens [that you can’t cope with it]?”

The chief minister's aide told the AC that if her life is precious, so are the lives of all those visiting the bazaars.



“You are not behaving like an AC. I’ll ask the person who appointed you as an assistant commissioner," said Awan, adding: "You should go to your VIP drawing-room and take a rest there."

“It is your responsibility to get rotten fruits removed from here. You are paid a salary for it. I don’t get any salary, but you do, and it is your duty,” she told the AC.



Sadaf, upset that the conversation could have been handled in a more civilised manner, then left the bazaar.

Social media outrage



The video of the harsh exchange went viral on social media within a few hours after which statements were issued in support of the female officer by the prime minister's aide Usman Dar, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and graduates of the Civil Services Academy (CSA).

Watch: AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf's response to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

The CSA graduates did not mince their words and said they stood with Sadaf, asking Awan to apologise for her behaviour.

“A PAS officer was publicly humiliated. This is a criminal act.”

Separately, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar expressed his concerns over the Sialkot incident.

He said he knew the assistant commissioner, adding that she is an efficient and competent officer.

Dar added that the role of female officers in governance is important and must be appreciated.







