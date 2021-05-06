Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton wish Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie on birthday

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not let their feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get in the way of wishing the couple’s son Archie on his birthday.

Taking to Twitter the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a family snap of the royal family, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie.

In the caption the Cambridges sent their warm wishes to Archie who is now turning two-years-old.

“Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today,” they captioned the post.

Some fans greatly appreciated the move as they too wished the little one while others shared their two cents.

“Happy Birthday. He is so lucky to have such a caring Aunt and Uncle. Family love is so special. Peace to all,” one user wrote.

“You have so much class” another commented.

“The sad part of it all is they don't have one single pic of Archie. Their own nephew. Harry and Meghan are something else. Even after 18 months they will still be using the same pic. This is just sad," a third commented.

“It's nice be of them to wish Archie Happy Birthday. It's not like Harry & Meghan return the favour. I don't remember them acknowledge any of the 3 kids birthdays the last year.”

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip revealed secret behind his, Queen's long-lasting marriage

Prince Philip revealed secret behind his, Queen's long-lasting marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to mark Archie's birthday with special zoom call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to mark Archie's birthday with special zoom call
K-pop band Blitzers to debut next week in bid to become the next BTS

K-pop band Blitzers to debut next week in bid to become the next BTS

How Prince William plans to modernise monarchy after taking the throne

How Prince William plans to modernise monarchy after taking the throne
Meghan Markle wins last copyright claim against UK tabloid over letter to father

Meghan Markle wins last copyright claim against UK tabloid over letter to father
Tristan Thompson threatens legal action in response to Sydney Chase' cheating claims

Tristan Thompson threatens legal action in response to Sydney Chase' cheating claims
Kendall Jenner excited about her upcoming Vogue series 'Open Minded'

Kendall Jenner excited about her upcoming Vogue series 'Open Minded'
Adele's fans gush over her looks as she shares never-before-seen photos on her 33rd birthday

Adele's fans gush over her looks as she shares never-before-seen photos on her 33rd birthday
Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations

Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations
Oprah Winfrey gets candid about being anxious prior to Elliot Page interview

Oprah Winfrey gets candid about being anxious prior to Elliot Page interview

Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date

Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date
'Money Heist season 5': Alvaro Morte aka Professor bids tearful goodbye to the show

'Money Heist season 5': Alvaro Morte aka Professor bids tearful goodbye to the show

Latest

view all