Prince Philip's cause of death revealed

Thursday May 06, 2021

After almost a month of Prince Philip’s death, the cause behind his demise has emerged.

According to the late royal’s death certificate, obtained by The Telegraph, the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away due to his “old age”. Head of the royal medical household and physician to the Queen, Sir Huw Thomas signed the death certificate.

Considering that Philip was at the cusp of his 100th birthday, “old age” is a common cause of death for patients over 80 who have been cared by a physician due to their “gradual decline” in health, reported the outlet.

The late Duke of Edinburgh had “passed away peacefully”, just two months before his birthday, at Windsor Castle on April 9.

Prior to that, he was hospitalized in February as a “precautionary measure” for nearly a month before he returned to the Queen in March. 

