Bollywood
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Pooja Hegde sheds light on importance of accepting 'the new normal

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

Pooja Hegde sheds light on importance of accepting 'the new normal

Indian star Pooja Hegde recently shed light on the growing importance of accepting the “new normal” of covid-19.

The star got candid during her interview with Mid-Day and was quoted saying, "Times are such that we have to make sanitising, keeping a distance and wearing a mask a habit."

"Only when people feel safe and secure can things get back on track on the work front. Also, we have to learn to live with Covid-19. It will be a long battle to get to the other side. Being careful and cautious is the only key."

