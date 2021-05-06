Pooja Hegde sheds light on importance of accepting ‘the new normal

Indian star Pooja Hegde recently shed light on the growing importance of accepting the “new normal” of covid-19.

The star got candid during her interview with Mid-Day and was quoted saying, "Times are such that we have to make sanitising, keeping a distance and wearing a mask a habit."

"Only when people feel safe and secure can things get back on track on the work front. Also, we have to learn to live with Covid-19. It will be a long battle to get to the other side. Being careful and cautious is the only key."