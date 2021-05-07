Can't connect right now! retry
Billie Eilish has been vegan since she was 12

American music superstar Billie Eilish is a confirmed vegetarian for years.

The 19-year-old “Everything I Wanted” singer said she has been a vegan since she was just 12. “I’ve been vegan for, damn, seven years,” Eilish opened up in a new interview with British Vogue for June issue as to why she opted for going vegan.

“I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry, which I already knew about. Once you know about that kind of thing and you see it it’s really hard to go back. And, even now, while I have many friends that eat dairy and meat and I don’t want to tell anybody what to do, I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and not doing anything about it.”

British Vogue has made a video for the June issue. In the video, 23 other celebrities can be seen asking her questions. “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Orlando Bloom is one of these celebrities. He had met Billie Eilish at Coachella.

Bloom said to her he eats a “90% plant-based" diet. He asked her reason why she decided to go vegan. Responding to his question, the singer disclosed her research about the meat and dairy industry. She said she does not feel comfortable using animal foods.

In past, Billie Eilish has called upon her fans on social media platforms to consume plant-based food.

In the interview, she also disclosed her favourite place in Los Angeles for her vegan food.

She also shared her favourite place to get take-out if you’re in LA, as well as the meaning behind her new look!

