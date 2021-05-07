PCB gets 57 Pakistani cricketers vaccinated against coronavirus

Pakistan cricket player Fawad Alam gets vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Courtesy PCB

PCB completes first phase of COVID-19 vaccination for players and support staff

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board is done with the first phase of its coronavirus vaccination drive for players and support staff.

The vaccinations were done in collaboration with the Pakistan government’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In a Twitter post on Friday, the PCB confirmed the update, saying that during this phase, Pakistan’s leading cricketers across all three formats and support staff were vaccinated.

In the first phase, 57 men players, 13 officials of the men’s team and 13 NHPC men and women coaches were vaccinated. A number of franchise players and support staff besides PCB match officials involved in the February-March phase of the HBL Pakistan Super League (three match referees, three umpires) were also vaccinated.

The vaccination drive started March 4 in Karachi and carried on for more than two months, before its conclusion on May 6 when eight players – part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Test series against Zimbabwe – were given second doses in Harare.

In the next phase, remaining domestic men cricketers, national women cricketers, age-group cricketers and support staff of the domestic, national women and age-group teams will be vaccinated, read a statement issued by the PCB. The second-phase is expected to commence shortly.

“The PCB has a duty of care towards its cricketers, especially in the ongoing [coronavirus] pandemic, and keeping that in mind we requested the NCOC for vaccines during the HBL Pakistan Super League 6," said PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, appreciating NCOC's support to PCB.