Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday May 07 2021
By
Sohail Imran

PCB gets 57 Pakistani cricketers vaccinated against coronavirus

By
Sohail Imran

Friday May 07, 2021

Pakistan cricket player Fawad Alam gets vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Courtesy PCB

  • PCB completes first phase of COVID-19 vaccination for players and support staff
  • The vaccination drive started March 4 in Karachi and carried on for more than two months, before its conclusion on May 6.
  • In the first phase, 57 men players, 13 officials of the men’s team and 13 NHPC men and women coaches were vaccinated.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board is done with the first phase of its coronavirus vaccination drive for players and support staff.

The vaccinations were done in collaboration with the Pakistan government’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In a Twitter post on Friday, the PCB confirmed the update, saying that during this phase, Pakistan’s leading cricketers across all three formats and support staff were vaccinated.

In the first phase, 57 men players, 13 officials of the men’s team and 13 NHPC men and women coaches were vaccinated. A number of franchise players and support staff besides PCB match officials involved in the February-March phase of the HBL Pakistan Super League (three match referees, three umpires) were also vaccinated.

The vaccination drive started March 4 in Karachi and carried on for more than two months, before its conclusion on May 6 when eight players – part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Test series against Zimbabwe – were given second doses in Harare.

Read more: PCB now has a policy to support cricketers becoming parents

In the next phase, remaining domestic men cricketers, national women cricketers, age-group cricketers and support staff of the domestic, national women and age-group teams will be vaccinated, read a statement issued by the PCB. The second-phase is expected to commence shortly.

“The PCB has a duty of care towards its cricketers, especially in the ongoing [coronavirus] pandemic, and keeping that in mind we requested the NCOC for vaccines during the HBL Pakistan Super League 6," said PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, appreciating NCOC's support to PCB.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Zim: Tabish Khan handed Test cap as Pakistan opt to bat first in 2nd match

Pak vs Zim: Tabish Khan handed Test cap as Pakistan opt to bat first in 2nd match
IPL 2021: Several UK grounds ready to host remaining matches

IPL 2021: Several UK grounds ready to host remaining matches
Babar Azam stresses changes in T20I, ODI middle order

Babar Azam stresses changes in T20I, ODI middle order
From poor to powerful: How Thomas Tuchel saved Chelsea’s season in blink of an eye

From poor to powerful: How Thomas Tuchel saved Chelsea’s season in blink of an eye
IPL 2021: BCCI chief defends holding tournament amid COVID-19 fiasco

IPL 2021: BCCI chief defends holding tournament amid COVID-19 fiasco
PSL 2021: PCB, NCOC to decide today whether matches will be held in Karachi or Dubai

PSL 2021: PCB, NCOC to decide today whether matches will be held in Karachi or Dubai
BCCI says it could lose $270 million due to IPL postponement

BCCI says it could lose $270 million due to IPL postponement
'Mask pehn lain, social distancing rakh lain', appeals Shoaib Akhtar amid rising coronavirus cases

'Mask pehn lain, social distancing rakh lain', appeals Shoaib Akhtar amid rising coronavirus cases
How was the IPL 2021 bio-bubble breached?

How was the IPL 2021 bio-bubble breached?
ICC nominates Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman for 'Player of the Month'

ICC nominates Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman for 'Player of the Month'
PCB-NCOC meeting to decide where remaining PSL 2021 matches will be held

PCB-NCOC meeting to decide where remaining PSL 2021 matches will be held
IPL postponed: Foreign players seek way out of India following suspension

IPL postponed: Foreign players seek way out of India following suspension

Latest

view all