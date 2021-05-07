Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton hides copies of new book 'Hold Still' all over UK

Kate Middleton is taking part in a fun initiative for her new book Hold Still.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted placing a copy of her book near the statue if Queen Victoria in London.

Apparently her book has been placed all around the UK for readers to find.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "Let the search begin! We’ve joined @the_bookfairies for the day to share copies of Hold Still around the UK with you.

"Each copy is adorned with a gold book fairy sticker, gold ribbon, and has a letter from The Duchess tucked inside. #HSbookfairies

"To make this activity even more special, book fairies, the Hold Still judges and participants of the final 100 images are leaving copies at places that gave them hope during the lockdown.

"This special book documenting the unique collection of photographs goes on sale today!"

