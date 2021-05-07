Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 07 2021
Friday May 07, 2021

Minal Khan reaches seven million followers on Instagram

Pakistani actress Minal Khan, who is an avid social media user, has reached seven million followers on Instagram.

The Dil Nawaz actress reached the milestone to become one of the most followed Pakistani showbiz star on Facebook-owned app on Thursday.

Minal took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she could be seen celebrating the moment.

She wrote “Wooho! Now we’re 7M”

The actress further said “I love you all too much”.

Minal’s sister Aiman Khan is also followed by over 8.4 million followers on Instagram.

