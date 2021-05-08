PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hold delegation-level talks

Prime Minister Imran Khan hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

PM Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister was recived by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the airport.

This is PM Imran's third official visit to the kingdom.

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Friday held delegation-level talks to discuss bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen cooperation.



The prime minister, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit, led his delegation in the talks held at the Royal Court in Jeddah, while the crown prince led the Saudi side.

The Pakistani delegation comprised Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, among others.

The talks cover bilateral cooperation, including economy, trade, investment, energy and job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

Accompanied by Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Senator Faisal Javed, the prime minister arrived at the invitation of the Saudi crown prince.

He was received at the Jeddah airport by Mohammad Bin Salman.

This is the prime minister’s third official visit to the kingdom since he came to power in August 2018.

During the visit, the prime minister will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina. He will interact with the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

He will also perform Umrah in Makkah and pay his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) in Madina Munawwara.

MoUs signed

The two countries also signed multiple agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, media, prisoners exchange and others.

Both PM Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman witnessed the signing of the agreements inked by the relevant ministers from both sides.

Both the countries signed an agreement to form Supreme Coordination Council to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.

An agreement for the exchange of convicted prisoners was also signed between the two countries besides another agreement to counter the crimes.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also signed a framework agreement on energy projects besides another one in the field of environmental protection.