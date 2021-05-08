Preity Zinta gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Indian actress Preity Zinta has received her second jab of Covid-19 vaccine and shared the update with her millions of fans on social media.



The Kal Ho Naa Ho star took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself receiving the vaccination.

She wrote “I took my covid shots and I am vaccinated.”

“I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe,” Preity concluded.



Preity Zinta, who is an avid social media user, might be away from the silver screen for a long time now but she makes sure to keep her fans updated.