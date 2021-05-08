Abid Ali hits highest Test score by Pakistani batsman in Zimbabwe

Abid Ali gestures after scoring during the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare on May 8, 2021. — Twitter/PCB

Opening batsman Abid Ali on Saturday hit the highest score by a Pakistan batsman in a Test inning in Zimbabwe, as he helped the Men In Green put 510 runs on the board through his unbeaten 215.

Earlier, former batsman Younis Khan held the record for hitting the most runs, an unbeaten 200, followed by Mohammad Wasim's 192 runs, Mohammad Yousuf's 159 runs, and Fawad Alam's 140 runs.

Pakistan have declared the innings on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe after Abid Ali hit a maiden double century at Harare Sports Club.



Related items Pak vs Zim: Abid Ali hits maiden double ton as Pakistan declare innings in 2nd Test

Opening batsman Abid had scored an unbeaten 215 runs off 407 balls as Pakistan reached 510 for eight.



Zimbabwe's bowlers took four wickets — Sajid Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Nauman Ali — on the second day.

Despite Pakistan loosing wickets on the second day, Abid Ali continued his marathon and helped Pakistan get a massive score on the board. Azhar Ali and Abid Ali's partnership alone was able to get the Men In Green 236 runs.

After Blessing Muzarabani took the wicket of Azhar Ali, the line-up collapsed as skipper Babar Azam went packing for 2 runs, Fawad Alam 5 runs, Sajid Khan 20 runs, Mohammad Rizwan 21 runs, Hasan Ali duck.

Then came Nauman Ali, who scored 97 runs off 104 balls. Nauman Ali and Abid Ali's partnership helped Pakistan stabilise the innings and add 169 runs to their total.