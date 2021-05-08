Can't connect right now! retry
Sunita Kapoor shares a heartfelt note to wish daughter Sonam Kapoor on third wedding anniversary

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor shared a heartfelt note for daughter as she celebrated third wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja.

Sunita took to Instagram and posted throwback photos of Sonam and Anand to wish them on their wedding anniversary.

Sharing the photos, Sunita wrote “Happy happy anniversary.. May God Bless you. May your love keep growing, increasing day by day.”

“May your days ahead be filled with laughter, May you create wonderful memories in the years ahead. Love you both so much”, she further said.

Commenting on the post, Sonam said “Mama miss you love you..”.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai.

The couple is currently staying in London since July 2020.

