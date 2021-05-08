Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Kriti Sanon highlights ‘heartbreaking’ thoughts on covid-19

Kriti Sanon highlights ‘heartbreaking’ thoughts on covid-19

Kriti Sanon recently sat down for a social media chat and shed light on the importance of unity and acceptance and universal love.

The actor shared her heartbreaking thoughts in an Instagram video and highlighted the pain of the collective human race.

She was quoted saying, "What breaks us somewhere unites us. Today when I look around it doesn't matter what your caste is or religion is, profession is, rich or poor, which state are you from -- nothing matters. At the end of it we are all just human beings who can feel and recognise each other's pain.”

