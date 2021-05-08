Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Hina Khawaja Bayat gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

Hina Khawaja Bayat gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Hina Khawaja Bayat has received the second jab of Covid-19 vaccine, she confirmed on social media.

Sharing her photo while receiving the vaccine on Saturday, the Raaz-e-Ulfat actress said “2nd shot of the vaccine done! Alhumdolillah. Fabulous arrangements & extremely helpful staff.”

She further said “I've done my duty....have you done yours?”.

Hina Khawaja had received first dose of coronavirus vaccine on April 19.

The actress had also urged the fans to get vaccinated.

“Do your part. Get vaccinated! Alhumdolillah first shot done”.

More From Showbiz:

Farhan Akhtar receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Farhan Akhtar receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan reaches 6 million followers on Instagram

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan reaches 6 million followers on Instagram
Sunita Kapoor shares a heartfelt note to wish daughter Sonam Kapoor on third wedding anniversary

Sunita Kapoor shares a heartfelt note to wish daughter Sonam Kapoor on third wedding anniversary
Sonu Sood thanks Sara Ali Khan for donations; 'You are a hero'

Sonu Sood thanks Sara Ali Khan for donations; 'You are a hero'

Preity Zinta gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Preity Zinta gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli collect 3.6 crore in donations for Covid-19 relief work

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli collect 3.6 crore in donations for Covid-19 relief work
Anupam Kher quashes rumours of Kirron Kher’s death

Anupam Kher quashes rumours of Kirron Kher’s death
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19

Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19
Esra Bilgic looks stunning in her latest photo

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in her latest photo
Sitar player Prateek Chaudhary dies of Covid-19

Sitar player Prateek Chaudhary dies of Covid-19
Allu Arjun celebrates 17 years of his film ‘Arya’

Allu Arjun celebrates 17 years of his film ‘Arya’
Kartik Aaryan says tough times reinstate his faith in humanity

Kartik Aaryan says tough times reinstate his faith in humanity

Latest

view all