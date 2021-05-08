Hina Khawaja Bayat gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Hina Khawaja Bayat has received the second jab of Covid-19 vaccine, she confirmed on social media.



Sharing her photo while receiving the vaccine on Saturday, the Raaz-e-Ulfat actress said “2nd shot of the vaccine done! Alhumdolillah. Fabulous arrangements & extremely helpful staff.”

She further said “I've done my duty....have you done yours?”.



Hina Khawaja had received first dose of coronavirus vaccine on April 19.

The actress had also urged the fans to get vaccinated.

“Do your part. Get vaccinated! Alhumdolillah first shot done”.