Prince Harry, William unable to mend rift over ‘hurt’ feelings: report

Experts believe the only reason Prince Harry, William are unable to work on their relationship is because of the festering ‘hurt’ feelings that have accumulated over the last couple of months.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Tom Bower and in his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “I think it will be very hard for Charles and Harry to rebuild their relationship, however hard Charles tries, it will be very difficult.”

“It will also take a long, long time for William and Harry. They will eventually get back together but it will take time as Harry needs to understand William's hurt."