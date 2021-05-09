Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 09 2021
Priyanka Chopra showers mum with love in Mother's Day tribute

Sunday May 09, 2021

Priyanka Chopra showers mum with love in Mother’s Day tribute

Priyanka Chopra recently turned to social media and gushed over the bond she shares with her mom on the event of Mother’s Day.

The Hollywood powerhouse showed off her bond with her mother in a collection of Instagram shots and each one featured her tender devotion.

The caption only added to the mood and read, “’I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it’s ok. ‘- unknown Today we celebrate motherhood.”

“The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. I’m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you Happy Mother's Day to everyone”. (sic)

Check it out below:


