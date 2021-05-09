Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid pens emotional Mother’s Day note for Yolanda Hadid

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 09, 2021

Gigi Hadid pens emotional Mother’s Day note for Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid recently penned a heartwarming note in tribute for the love she has for her mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day.

The new mother gushed over the love she shares for her own mama bear in an endearing Instagram tribute.

The post contained a collection of pictures with Gigi’s mother Yolanda in a wedding as well as cradling baby Khai.

The caption alongside the post however read, “Life ! Miracles! MOTHERS! Cheers to our angels above & to you @yolanda.hadid, the most inspiring mama and best Oma we could ever ask for! We love you more than words. Eternally grateful”. (sic)

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Experts weigh in on Kate Middleton’s ‘ruthless survival streak’

Experts weigh in on Kate Middleton’s ‘ruthless survival streak’
Khloé Kardashian pens adorable Mother’s Day tribute for Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian pens adorable Mother’s Day tribute for Kris Jenner
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters criticise Prince William for this reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters criticise Prince William for this reason

Miley Cyrus honors Mother’s Day in SNL performance

Miley Cyrus honors Mother’s Day in SNL performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'give reason' for people to criticise them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'give reason' for people to criticise them
Palace 'fed up' over Meghan Markle's claim of no protection during life as royal

Palace 'fed up' over Meghan Markle's claim of no protection during life as royal
Watch: BTS flex their athleticism in a game of basketball

Watch: BTS flex their athleticism in a game of basketball
Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'fill void' left by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'fill void' left by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Amy Winehouse's family to auction star's clothes on 10th death anniversary

Amy Winehouse's family to auction star's clothes on 10th death anniversary
'Obscenely rich' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over asking fans for donations

'Obscenely rich' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over asking fans for donations

Scarlett Johansson calls for Hollywood to distance itself from ‘sexist’ HFPA

Scarlett Johansson calls for Hollywood to distance itself from ‘sexist’ HFPA
Long-withheld file on Kurt Cobain’s death released by FBI

Long-withheld file on Kurt Cobain’s death released by FBI

Latest

view all