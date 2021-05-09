Gigi Hadid pens emotional Mother’s Day note for Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid recently penned a heartwarming note in tribute for the love she has for her mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day.

The new mother gushed over the love she shares for her own mama bear in an endearing Instagram tribute.

The post contained a collection of pictures with Gigi’s mother Yolanda in a wedding as well as cradling baby Khai.

The caption alongside the post however read, “Life ! Miracles! MOTHERS! Cheers to our angels above & to you @yolanda.hadid, the most inspiring mama and best Oma we could ever ask for! We love you more than words. Eternally grateful”. (sic)

