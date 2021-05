Twinkle Khanna reveals how she celebrated Mother’s Day

Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna shared an adorable photo with her mom Dimple Kapadia and revealed how she celebrated this Mother’s Day.



Sharing the picture with the mother, Twinkle Khanna wrote “Mother’s Day spent in the best way possible in these circumstances.”

“We both can’t keep our hands still. She is sketching, I am doing my embroidery and we continue chatting all through. #HappyMothersday.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.