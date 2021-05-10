Katy Perry marks her first Mother’s Day since welcoming daughter with Orlando Bloom

American singer Katy Perry is celebrating her first Mother’s Day since giving birth to her daughter Daisy Dove.

Turning to her Twitter, the Roar hit maker wrote a touching caption about embracing motherhood as she marked the holiday for the first time since becoming a mother.

"I found everything i was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother's Day," she wrote.

On the other hand, her fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom also paid tribute to the singer as he turned to Instagram with a photoshopped picture of Perry as a mermaid.

He wrote: “Got myself a real catch. Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day.”







