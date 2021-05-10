Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry marks her first Mother’s Day since welcoming daughter with Orlando Bloom

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Katy Perry marks her first Mother’s Day since welcoming daughter with Orlando Bloom

American singer Katy Perry is celebrating her first Mother’s Day since giving birth to her daughter Daisy Dove.

Turning to her Twitter, the Roar hit maker wrote a touching caption about embracing motherhood as she marked the holiday for the first time since becoming a mother.

"I found everything i was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother's Day," she wrote.

On the other hand, her fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom also paid tribute to the singer as he turned to Instagram with a photoshopped picture of Perry as a mermaid.

He wrote: “Got myself a real catch. Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day.”



More From Entertainment:

Glenn Close weighs in on Oscars snub despite being nominated eight times

Glenn Close weighs in on Oscars snub despite being nominated eight times

Prince William, Harry to make separate speeches on Diana's memorial unveiling

Prince William, Harry to make separate speeches on Diana's memorial unveiling

Naya Rivera gets honoured by ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on Mother’s Day

Naya Rivera gets honoured by ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on Mother’s Day
Meghan Markle pays homage to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle pays homage to Princess Diana
Jennifer Lopez shares her 'greatest joy' on Mother's Day

Jennifer Lopez shares her 'greatest joy' on Mother's Day
Meghan Markle channels Queen during her latest TV appearance

Meghan Markle channels Queen during her latest TV appearance
Billie Eilish smartly reacts to body shamers criticising her Vogue cover

Billie Eilish smartly reacts to body shamers criticising her Vogue cover
Gigi Hadid shares new adorable snaps of Khai as she celebrate first Mother's Day as mom

Gigi Hadid shares new adorable snaps of Khai as she celebrate first Mother's Day as mom
Victoria Beckham reveals her daughter Harper left her in shock

Victoria Beckham reveals her daughter Harper left her in shock
Ben Affleck gushes over his ex Jennifer Garner, shares mother's day tribute

Ben Affleck gushes over his ex Jennifer Garner, shares mother's day tribute
Kim Kardashian celebrates 2nd birthday of son Psalm

Kim Kardashian celebrates 2nd birthday of son Psalm
Prince William ‘begged’ to acknowledge Prince Charles in parenting nod: ‘He refused’

Prince William ‘begged’ to acknowledge Prince Charles in parenting nod: ‘He refused’

Latest

view all