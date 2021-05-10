Megan Fox opens up about Hollywood stereotyping women who have kids

'Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms,' said Megan Fox

Megan Fox came forth revealing the many ills plaguing Hollywood when it comes to treating actresses right. The Transformers starlet said the film industry is still not adapted to women having kids.

While appearing on the Kelly Clarkson show, Fox said, "Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms.”

“As an actor it’s just very unforgiving because you can’t be on camera once you’re past a certain stage of pregnancy,” she said. “Once you have the baby it’s like, ‘Okay, well, you’re going to have to leave to nurse every two hours and that costs us money and insurance.’”

Fox also discussed being labelled unfairly if actresses do not go back to work right after they have a baby.

“There is that thing in this industry of like ‘Are you giving up? Are you just a mom now?’ There’s this weird pressure which also then creates guilt. You go to work too soon to satisfy those people,” she said.



While detailing the pressure of losing weight post-pregnancy, Fox revealed, “The problem is in your brain [while] you’re like delivering [your baby] and it’s like ‘OK, well I have to lose 30 pounds in eight weeks.’ Those things are really stressful and you’re supposed to be bonding and nurturing yourself and nourishing your baby.”