 

Prince Harry's natural ability to chase ‘peace and stability away' sparks Prince William's fears

Prince Harry’ bid to rely on Prince William for everything has just been highlighted by experts

By
Web Desk

May 03, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly relying on Prince William to open doors for reconciliation, and according to a former butler who worked very closely with the Walses, the chances appear slim.

All of this has been brought to light by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell.

He weighed in on everything in a conversation with Slingo.

During that chat Mr Burell began by refencing the rumors of a potential reconciliation between the heir and spare.

“I think [Harry] might be holding out hope for when William becomes King,” he was quoted saying.

In the past, “Harry believed there would be a new chapter and a new leaf with a place for him but he would be so estranged by then that he would be barely recognizable to the public and I’m not sure they want him back on a full-time role.”

“Now he is a resident of America he always has that possibility of going back to the States to spill the beans and that is not what William wants: he wants privacy, and stability and he can’t have that with Harry standing beside him,” Mr Burell added before signing off.

