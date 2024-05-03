 

Hugh Jackman shares exciting details about 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynold's 'Deadpool and Wolverine' is set to be released on 26th July 2024

By
Web Desk

May 03, 2024

Photo: Hugh Jackman shares exciting details about 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman is reportedly depicting a different version of Wolverine in new movie, Deadpool and Wolverine

For promoting his new movie alongside Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman recently sat down for a candid chat with Empire Magazine.

Speaking of the highly anticipated Marvel flick, the acting sensation shared with the outlet, "There are different sides of Wolverine we haven't seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me."

He also weighed in on putting on the iconic yellow Wolverine costume for this gig and said, "We almost did it in 'The Wolverine'."

"But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, 'How did we never do this?' It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, 'That's him'," the 55-year-old actor added.

Recalling the event which led him to join Ryan Reynolds, he shared, "I was about an hour into the drive. And that question came into my head: 'What do I want to do?' And as soon as I asked the question, I wanted to do 'Deadpool and Wolverine'. I just knew it.

"I drove for another hour. Couldn't stop thinking about it. And I got out of the car, called Ryan, and said, 'Ryan, if you'll have me, I'm in'," he said in conclusion.  

