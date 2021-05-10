Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle joins 'long royal tradition' with latest venture

Meghan Markle’s latest move, publishing a new book, shows that she may be joining a “long tradition of royal authors”.

The Duchess of Sussex had recently revealed that she will be publishing her new children’s book The Bench which is about the relationship between father and son.

Royal author Omid Scobie and ABC News producer Zoe Magee gave some insight on hew new venture.

"Pre-orders for the book are already up, it is skyrocketing up the charts on Amazon US.

"I think it was number one on their Movers and Shakers list within a few hours of it being announced.

"I would imagine that this is the beginning of a long career doing children's books for Meghan.

"And, perhaps, testing the waters for other writing in the future."

Zoe said: "Well we know she likes to write and she's very good at it so why not?

"It's also in a long tradition of royal authors.

"When I was a child, I was given the Prince of Wales' The Old Man of Lochnagar.

"That was a lovely children's book."

