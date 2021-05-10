Jr NTR tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself

Indian actor Jr NTR has tested positive for coronavirus and isolated himself, he informed his fans on social media.



Taking to Twitter, the RRR actor wrote “I’ve tested positive for Covid19.”

He went on to say “Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors.”

“I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe,” he concluded.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, best known as NTR Jr primarily works in Telugu films.

He will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Telugu film RRR. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.