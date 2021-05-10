Can't connect right now! retry
Shilpa Shetty addresses the need for ‘self-indulgence’ during covid-19

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty recently shed light on the importance of practicing the art of ‘self-preservation’ amid the recent surge in covid-19 cases.

The actor shed light on the importance and self-preservation, self-care and self-indulgence in an Instagram post and its caption detailed the significance of it all.

It read, “If you’re feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it’s okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off.

“You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!”

Check it out below:


