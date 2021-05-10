Can't connect right now! retry
Queen's to visit Balmoral castle for first time without Prince Philip

The Queen will be visiting Balmoral castle for the first time since Prince Philip’s death.

The Duke of Edinburgh had passed away on April 9 and was laid to rest on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor castle.

It is certain that his death has brought the Queen immense grief and while the two week mourning period has passed, she will be able to find some privacy during her trip to Balmoral, which she often took with Prince Philip.

Richard Eden wrote for the Daily Mail saying: "I hear the monarch is to beat a retreat later this month to Craigowan Lodge — far from the tourists who flock to the main castle and gardens."

He added that this getaway would give the Queen some time to grieve over the loss of Prince Philip.

