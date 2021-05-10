Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Perrie Edwards, beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting first child together

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Congratulations are pouring in for Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The couple revealed that they are expecting their first child together as they both shared black and white photos of themselves with Perry’s bump of full display on their respective Instagram handles.

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!" Perrie wrote. 

Furthermore the Liverpool star captioned his post: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."

Fans couldn’t help but share their joy over they happy news as they sent congratulatory messages to the couple.

Her bandmate Jade Thirlwall wrote: "Beaming for you both. I'm the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x." 

More From Entertainment:

Pink gushes over mom in emotional Mother’s Day post

Pink gushes over mom in emotional Mother’s Day post
Katy Perry serves hilarious response to Orlando Bloom's mother's day wish

Katy Perry serves hilarious response to Orlando Bloom's mother's day wish
Experts weigh in on baby Archie’s affinity to numbers

Experts weigh in on baby Archie’s affinity to numbers
Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle a ‘royal master class’

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle a ‘royal master class’
Queen's to visit Balmoral castle for first time without Prince Philip

Queen's to visit Balmoral castle for first time without Prince Philip
Dwayne Johnson gushes over wife Lauren Hashian for Mother’s Day

Dwayne Johnson gushes over wife Lauren Hashian for Mother’s Day
Jennifer Lopez belts ‘Sweet Caroline’ in honor of Mother’s Day

Jennifer Lopez belts ‘Sweet Caroline’ in honor of Mother’s Day
Angelina Jolie sheds light on wanting to be a ‘safe place’ for her kids

Angelina Jolie sheds light on wanting to be a ‘safe place’ for her kids
Meghan Markle joins 'long royal tradition' with latest venture

Meghan Markle joins 'long royal tradition' with latest venture
Sit down and shut up: Queen's cousin takes subtle dig at Meghan Markle

Sit down and shut up: Queen's cousin takes subtle dig at Meghan Markle
Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day

Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day
Kim Kardashian pens touching note to Kris Jenner for mother's day

Kim Kardashian pens touching note to Kris Jenner for mother's day

Latest

view all