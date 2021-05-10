Perrie Edwards, beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting first child together

Congratulations are pouring in for Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The couple revealed that they are expecting their first child together as they both shared black and white photos of themselves with Perry’s bump of full display on their respective Instagram handles.

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!" Perrie wrote.

Furthermore the Liverpool star captioned his post: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."

Fans couldn’t help but share their joy over they happy news as they sent congratulatory messages to the couple.

Her bandmate Jade Thirlwall wrote: "Beaming for you both. I'm the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x."