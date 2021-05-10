Can't connect right now! retry
Arpita Khan Sharma confirms she tested positive for Covid-19

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has confirmed she was tested positive for coronavirus at the beginning of April 2021 and now she has fully recovered from it.

Taking to Instagram, Arpita shared a statement which reads: “I tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021, however, I was asymptomatic.”

“I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God I have fully recovered and have been well since.”

She also urged the fans to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive.”

