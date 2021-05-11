Insiders spill details on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's reunion in Montana

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck were seen making an appearance at the VAX Live concert last week

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck send the internet into a tizzy after reuniting with each other in Montana recently.



The former love birds reconnected and 'spent days together,' according to sources.

Pictures obtained by Daily Mail show the two riding in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, where Affleck has a home. The Batman star was seen behind the wheel with the songstress in the passenger seat.

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source tells PEOPLE of the pair who were later spotted arriving back in LA on Saturday on a private jet.

Right before their Montana reunion, Lopez and Affleck were seen making an appearance at the VAX Live concert.

They were engaged in 2002, before parting ways and calling off their engagement for good in 2004.