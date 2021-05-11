Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Alex Rodriguez 'shocked' over Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's recent getaway

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Alex Rodriguez is flabbergasted over Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reuniting in Montana

Alex Rodriguez is 'very shocked' over hi former fiancee reuniting withh ex-lover Ben Affleck in Montana. 

Just like the rest of the world, the retired MLB player is flabbergasted over the actors' recent getaway together. 

 "A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," a source told E!News. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."

Rodriguez and Lopez called off their engagement just a month ago. He is "saddened" about J.Lo's reunion with the Justice League actor, so much so that he's reached out to her to let her know "he's upset."

The insider added, "She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done."

Meanwhile, Affleck was photographed being picked up and dropped off at the J.Lo Beauty founder's home in Los Angeles.

A second insider said, "She wants to give it a shot with Ben. They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now."

"She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead," the insider explained to E! News. "They are very comfortable together and it's easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, William's relationship on the rocks despite reunion at Philip's funeral

Prince Harry, William's relationship on the rocks despite reunion at Philip's funeral
Insiders spill details on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's reunion in Montana

Insiders spill details on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's reunion in Montana
Olivia Wilde faces the wrath over unearthed homophobic statement

Olivia Wilde faces the wrath over unearthed homophobic statement
Gwyneth Paltrow mercilessly trolled for saying she ‘went off the rails’ by eating bread

Gwyneth Paltrow mercilessly trolled for saying she ‘went off the rails’ by eating bread
Queen Elizabeth re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Queen Elizabeth re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda
Joshua Bassett gushes over Harry Styles: Twitter reacts to his ‘coming out’ Video

Joshua Bassett gushes over Harry Styles: Twitter reacts to his ‘coming out’ Video
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette win hearts with Taylor Swift cover for Mother's Day: Watch

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette win hearts with Taylor Swift cover for Mother's Day: Watch
Will Smith's 'hoedown' country dance breaks internet

Will Smith's 'hoedown' country dance breaks internet
Adele's estranged father Mark Evans loses his battle with bowel cancer

Adele's estranged father Mark Evans loses his battle with bowel cancer
Sydney Sweeney breaks into tears after cyberbullies criticized her looks

Sydney Sweeney breaks into tears after cyberbullies criticized her looks

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow releases character posters

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow releases character posters

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face backlash over 'good publicity' bid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face backlash over 'good publicity' bid

Latest

view all