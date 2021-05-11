Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 11 2021
Sajal Aly dubs all mothers ‘superwomen’

Pakistani star Sajal Aly, in her message on Mother’s Day, has dubbed all the moms everywhere ‘superwomen’.

Sharing sweet photos with her mother-in-law and aunt on Instagram, the Alif actress wrote, “All the amazing moms from everywhere, thanks for existing! You all are superwomen. #happymothersday”.

She also showered love on mother-in-law and khala, saying, “Love you meri pyari Khala and mama @maamaamir @saba.a.ali.”

Commenting on the post, Sajal’s mother-in-law said, “I am truly thankful to God for giving me such an "amazing" and "awesome" daughter”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of fans on social media.

