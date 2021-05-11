Sajal Aly dubs all mothers ‘superwomen’

Pakistani star Sajal Aly, in her message on Mother’s Day, has dubbed all the moms everywhere ‘superwomen’.



Sharing sweet photos with her mother-in-law and aunt on Instagram, the Alif actress wrote, “All the amazing moms from everywhere, thanks for existing! You all are superwomen. #happymothersday”.

She also showered love on mother-in-law and khala, saying, “Love you meri pyari Khala and mama @maamaamir @saba.a.ali.”

Commenting on the post, Sajal’s mother-in-law said, “I am truly thankful to God for giving me such an "amazing" and "awesome" daughter”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of fans on social media.