Aiman Khan shares touching snap with family

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan shared an adorable photo of her beloved parents on Instagram.

The star took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a cute photo of her sister Minal Khan along with her parents.

It is pertinent to mention that the sisters' father had passed away last year in December and have since sharing touching posts on their social media since then. 

“Parents are precious,” she captioned the post.

“Baba,” Minal commented with a heart.

Fans sent their love to the star's family in the comments. 

"Such a beautiful family," a user commented.

"Love you guys," another said.

