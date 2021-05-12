Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa honours Dame Elizabeth at Brit Awards 2021

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Dua Lipa dedicated her BRIT Award win for British Female Solo Artist to Dame Elizabeth, saying she will be giving her trophy to the nurse to thank her for her frontline work.

Dua, 25, took home her second Female Solo Artist gong during Tuesday’s award ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, which marks her fourth BRIT Award win in total.

This year, all winners are taking home two trophies with the idea being to give one accolade to someone they believe has made a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic, and whilst giving her acceptance speech.

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker revealed she would be giving hers to 74-year-old nurse and healthcare administrator Elizabeth.

Dua explained: “I think this is such an incredible initiative to give another part of your award to someone, and I’ve chosen that my British Female of the Year is Dame Elizabeth Anionwu.

“She has also said there’s a massive disparity between gratitude and respect for frontline workers, because it’s very good to clap for them but we need to pay them.”

Dua Lipa also reached out to the live audience – which was made up entirely of frontline workers – as she encouraged them to send a message to UK prime minister Boris Johnson to “support a fair pay rise” for NHS staff.

More From Entertainment:

Grimes hospitalized after ‘Saturday Night Live’ cameo with Elon Musk

Grimes hospitalized after ‘Saturday Night Live’ cameo with Elon Musk
Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106

Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106
Demi Lovato to uncover truth about aliens in new show

Demi Lovato to uncover truth about aliens in new show
Tom Cruise stands by his expletive-laden COVID rant despite backlash

Tom Cruise stands by his expletive-laden COVID rant despite backlash
Piers Morgan says he believes in mental health, but not in Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan says he believes in mental health, but not in Meghan Markle
Taylor Swift says 'spinning in my highest heels'

Taylor Swift says 'spinning in my highest heels'
Billie Eilish presents unseen glimpses of her life in new book

Billie Eilish presents unseen glimpses of her life in new book

Justin Bieber, Savage 21 tribute Happy Gilmore in DJ Khaled's Let It Go

Justin Bieber, Savage 21 tribute Happy Gilmore in DJ Khaled's Let It Go
Brit Awards 2021: Full list of Winners

Brit Awards 2021: Full list of Winners
Jackie Weaver and 'Line Of Duty' steal spotlight at the 2021 Brit Awards

Jackie Weaver and 'Line Of Duty' steal spotlight at the 2021 Brit Awards
BTS to perform much-anticipated English track ‘Butter’ live at Billboard Music Awards

BTS to perform much-anticipated English track ‘Butter’ live at Billboard Music Awards
Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award, MTV announces

Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award, MTV announces

Latest

view all