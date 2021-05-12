Can't connect right now! retry
Piers Morgan says he believes in mental health, but not in Meghan Markle

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Piers Morgan reignited his feud with Meghan Markle as he claimed about Meghan Markle's mental health, saying he still 'doesn't believe' the Duchess of Sussex.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, who was sacked from the show for unnecessarily criticising Prince Harry's sweetheart, stuck to his guns in a tweet on Monday.

The controversial TV personality began Mental Health Week with a quote from Rocky Balboa that he found "helpful in tough times".

The post prompted one fan to ask if Piers now "believes in mental health", months after he was sacked from the job.

He took no time to respond and said: "I believe in mental illness, I just don't believe Meghan Markle."

Pies Morgan has been a strong critic of Meghan Markle since her bombshell Oprah interview, where Harry and Meghan made a number of explosive revelations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - in their chat with the US TV host -  had accused the royal member of making a racist comment about their son, Archie.

