Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise stands by his expletive-laden COVID rant despite backlash

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Hollywood star Tom Cruise caught quite a lot of flak last year in December for yelling at crew members of Mission: Impossible 7 for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Despite the outrage that mounted against the actor following the charged expletive-ridden rant, the 58-year-old Top Gun star stands by his words.

Speaking to Empire, Cruise said: “I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point.”

“All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you,” he added.

In the leaked audio clip, Cruise could be heard berating and verbally abusing the crew members for breaking the COVID-19 rules on set.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you [expletive],” he said in the leaked audio.

“I don’t ever want to see it again! Ever! If I see you do it again, you’re [expletive] gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever [expletive] do it again,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan says he believes in mental health, but not in Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan says he believes in mental health, but not in Meghan Markle
Dua Lipa honours Dame Elizabeth at Brit Awards 2021

Dua Lipa honours Dame Elizabeth at Brit Awards 2021
Taylor Swift says 'spinning in my highest heels'

Taylor Swift says 'spinning in my highest heels'
Billie Eilish presents unseen glimpses of her life in new book

Billie Eilish presents unseen glimpses of her life in new book

Justin Bieber, Savage 21 tribute Happy Gilmore in DJ Khaled's Let It Go

Justin Bieber, Savage 21 tribute Happy Gilmore in DJ Khaled's Let It Go
Brit Awards 2021: Full list of Winners

Brit Awards 2021: Full list of Winners
Jackie Weaver and 'Line Of Duty' steal spotlight at the 2021 Brit Awards

Jackie Weaver and 'Line Of Duty' steal spotlight at the 2021 Brit Awards
BTS to perform much-anticipated English track ‘Butter’ live at Billboard Music Awards

BTS to perform much-anticipated English track ‘Butter’ live at Billboard Music Awards
Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award, MTV announces

Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award, MTV announces

Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa star at landmark Brit Awards

Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa star at landmark Brit Awards
'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aliyar Bey actor condemns Israel for attacks on Palestinians

'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aliyar Bey actor condemns Israel for attacks on Palestinians

Britney Spears admits she used to copy Reese Witherspoon

Britney Spears admits she used to copy Reese Witherspoon

Latest

view all