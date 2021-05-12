Tom Cruise stands by his expletive-laden COVID rant despite backlash

Hollywood star Tom Cruise caught quite a lot of flak last year in December for yelling at crew members of Mission: Impossible 7 for breaking COVID-19 protocols.



Despite the outrage that mounted against the actor following the charged expletive-ridden rant, the 58-year-old Top Gun star stands by his words.

Speaking to Empire, Cruise said: “I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point.”

“All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you,” he added.

In the leaked audio clip, Cruise could be heard berating and verbally abusing the crew members for breaking the COVID-19 rules on set.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you [expletive],” he said in the leaked audio.

“I don’t ever want to see it again! Ever! If I see you do it again, you’re [expletive] gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever [expletive] do it again,” he added.