Israeli police shoot Palestinian actor Maisa Abd Elhadi of ‘Baghdad Central’ fame

Palestinian actor Maisa Abd Elhadi, known for her role in Hulu’s Baghdad Central, was shot by Israeli forces on Sunday in Haifa.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old Gaza Mon Amour actor was injured by Israeli police during a demonstration as tension rises in the region following attacks by Israel’s security forces on Al-Aqsa mosque.

Elhadi was protesting the forceful expulsion of several Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem’s neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

A picture of Elhadi, wounded in the back of an ambulance, has gone viral on social media.

Following the incident, she turned to her Instagram and expressed her gratitude to all those “who helped me and took care of me” and added that she was “alright, but I was injured on my leg.”

As conflict escalates in the region, the death toll of Palestinians has reached 35 in Gaza after Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in the area, early on Wednesday.