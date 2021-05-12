Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 12 2021
All the hints Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have been dropping about possible reunion

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not just randomly decide to meet and head for a vacation together

Jennifer Lopez took the internet by storm with her romantic getaway in Montana with former beau Ben Affleck.

However, the ex-lovers did not randomly decide to meet and head for a vacation together.

According to a report in InStyle, Lopez and Affleck have been dropping hints pointing to a plausible reunion. 

The Batman star gushed over the Latino singer saying, "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

Moreover, Lopez's VAX Live performance was a nod to the actor. The songstress sung I'm Glad and it was reportedly about Affleck.

Meanwhile, Montana, where the two headed together for a getaway is a romantic haven for lovers.

Sources say it is not just a place where Affleck owns a home, but a significant spot for couples. Montana is where Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel decamped to in 2016.

