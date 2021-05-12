Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton 'sent invisible messages' to Meghan Markle in Prince Philip funeral

Kate Middleton was lauded for her appearance in Prince Philip’s funeral as many noted that looked very much ready to take on the responsibility of becoming Queen one day.

Commentator Jenny Eclair said that the Duchess of Cambridge "looked even more stunning than on her wedding day” and believed that she was sending her sister-in-law Meghan Markle some hidden messages.

Writing for The Independent she discussed how her view of Kate dramatically shifted over the course of the year as she had changed "into a new, more interesting Kate".

"The next time Kate really caught my attention was at Prince Philip’s funeral, where she appeared looking the best I’ve ever seen anyone look at a funeral, part soap opera diva/part femme fatale, with a hint of a Daphne Du Maurier character thrown into the mix.

"She looked even more stunning than on her wedding day.

"For those of us with a tendency to fabricate a narrative around a picture, there was a fanciful part of me that couldn’t help imagining that Kate was sending the absent and heavily pregnant Meghan an invisible 'V' sign all the way from the steps of Windsor Castle to Los Angeles.

"Kate, it seems, isn’t going to allow herself, William or her children to get walked over. She is fighting back."

