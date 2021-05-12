Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Charlotte could lose royal titles after Prince William becomes king

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge may be set to lose all her royal titles when her father Prince William will become king.

According to royal commentators, the line of succession and rules in the royal family indicate that the young one may not be able to use her title when she grows up.

They added that Charlotte's "future will only change dramatically when her father succeeds in becoming grandfather as King.”

However, she may be able to get a different title once her father takes the throne.

“When that happens life as Charlotte knows it will look very different, in fact, there is a good chance she’ll lose her titles when her dad is on the thrown.

“By the time William is King of England, his eldest son George will be Prince of Wales."

This would mean that the young royal would be "Charlotte of nothing".

“Her right to be Princess of Wales flies out the window when her brother gets the official title of Prince of Wales because a Royal lady can only be a princess if she’s married to a Prince or the daughter of a Prince.

“As George’s sister, Charlotte doesn’t fit either category.”

