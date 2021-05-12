Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Why Machine Gun Kelly went through Megan Fox's house with a gun

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly and his girl Megan Fox had a scare as they thought that an intruder entered the actress’s home.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the 31-year-old said that the Transformers star had moved into a new home during the early parts of their relationship.

Apparently Megan had locked herself in her room when she was alone because she thought that an intruder came in through the front doors, which were opening and shutting on their own.

"I had a weapon to make sure that everyone was safe," he recalled. "So I went through the house with the weapon."

The host, Ellen, asked, "To shoot a ghost?" 

He said, "Then we realized we needed Ghostbusters. What I had was not going to defeat whatever enemy was in this house."

"That realization came later, 'cause at first I was looking for a culprit that we later found out didn't exist." 

More From Entertainment:

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

Dua Lipa wants US to heed Bernie Sanders statement on Palestine

Dua Lipa wants US to heed Bernie Sanders statement on Palestine

Billie Eilish addresses thoughts on AppleTV+ documentary

Billie Eilish addresses thoughts on AppleTV+ documentary
Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute

Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute
Prince Philip did not think Prince Charles could be fit for king role

Prince Philip did not think Prince Charles could be fit for king role
Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal

Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal
Coldplay kick off opening performance at 2021 Brit Awards

Coldplay kick off opening performance at 2021 Brit Awards
Kate Middleton 'sent invisible messages' to Meghan Markle in Prince Philip funeral

Kate Middleton 'sent invisible messages' to Meghan Markle in Prince Philip funeral
'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved too fast, won't last long'

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved too fast, won't last long'
Queen's last conversation with Prince Harry over royal titles unearthed

Queen's last conversation with Prince Harry over royal titles unearthed
Meghan and Harry's nonprofit Archewell strikes major deal

Meghan and Harry's nonprofit Archewell strikes major deal
Matt Damon wants Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s romance rumours to be true

Matt Damon wants Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s romance rumours to be true

Latest

view all