Raveena Tandon’s philanthropist endeavors brought to light

Bollywood
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Raveena Tandon’s humanitarian endeavors within the wake of covid-19 have recently been brought to light.

News of Raveena’s philanthropist endeavors was brought forward by Faye D Souza in a tweet that read, “When I put out a tweet looking for a bed for a child in Delhi two weeks ago, the person who reached out and worked to solve the problem was @TandonRaveena She has quietly been saving so many lives. I wanted you guys to know. Thank you, Raveenaji.” (sic)

Shortly thereafter Tandon flocked to her own account and redirected the conversation around global participation and wrote, “We all in this together” (sic)

Check it out below:


