entertainment
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot reacts to Israel-Palestine escalation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Gal Gadots on Wednesday reacted to the situation that is unfolding after Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The Israeli-origin actress, who is best known for her role as "Wonder Woman", took to Instagram to issue a statement on the violence that saw dozens of Palestinians killed at the hands of Israeli forces. 

She wrote, "My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same."

Gal Gadot added, "I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days."


