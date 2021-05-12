Gal Gadot reacts to Israel-Palestine escalation

Gal Gadots on Wednesday reacted to the situation that is unfolding after Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The Israeli-origin actress, who is best known for her role as "Wonder Woman", took to Instagram to issue a statement on the violence that saw dozens of Palestinians killed at the hands of Israeli forces.

She wrote, "My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same."

Gal Gadot added, "I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days."



