James Bond star Sean Connery's brother dies

Seven months after Sean Connery's death, the younger brother of the James Bond star has died at the age of 82.

Neil Connery was also an actor who appeared in spoofs based on James bond.

Neil's friend Steve Begg confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing: "My good friend and Edinburgh drinking buddy Neil Connery passed away early this morning, I am sad to report.

"He looked and sounded like his big bro so going out with him was always interesting to say the least. Miss you Neil."

